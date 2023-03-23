CLARKSVILLE — Police said two juveniles were detained Thursday morning after a vehicle stolen in Jeffersonville crashed into the Courtyard Marriot Hotel in downtown Louisville.
Clarksville Police said the juveniles were injured in the crash and taken to Norton Children's Hospital.
The incident started when a Clarksville Police officer observed a car driving extremely fast eastbound on Brown Station Way around 1:45 a.m. The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, which was traveling at 90 miles per hour, and initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle didn't pull over and eventually crossed the Clark Memorial Bridge into Louisville. While attempting to make a right turn onto Main Street in Louisville the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle then struck the hotel and caused "significant structural damage."
