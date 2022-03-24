CLARK COUNTY — More than $115,000 in federal pandemic aid is up for grabs in Clark County.
Local non-profits, faith-based and public agencies are encouraged to apply for a share of the funds coming from the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Erin Goodlett, Social Services Director at St. Elizabeth Charities in New Albany, is the board chair of the local entity, which represents Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Clark County is receiving around $28,000 in Phase 39 funding and around $87,000 in ARPA-R funds.
"There is a local board that sits down and looks at community needs, what the money is and how it should be spent," Goodlett said, adding the amount is based on things like unemployment rates in a specific area.
Groups can apply to receive funding from both pools of money. Phase 39 funds are only to help purchase food items, however the ARPA-R funds can be used for up to three months of rental support and food.
"For example, organizations we encourage to take part in the application process are the Salvation Army, those kinds of organizations," Goodlett said. "They can supplement other funding resources to supply their pantry."
Groups have until April 30 2023 to use the funds.
"You can apply for both phases or you could apply for just one," she said.
Despite the COVID pandemic starting more than two years ago families are still struggling.
"There's an issue with supply, you may go to the grocery store and not have access to the things you're used to," she said. "Things have gone up at the grocery store and you might spend more than your budget."
To apply for the funding, contact Goodlett at 812-941-7009 or email Egoodlett@SteCharities.org. The deadline to apply is April 3.
