SOUTHERN INDIANA — New Albany resident Jackie Bright Grubbs will be running in the Republican primary for the state House of Representative seat for District 72.
Grubbs, who has never held public office, became interested in the possibility after attending local government meetings with other concerned citizens in the last year and a half. After being in contact with state representatives, Grubbs came to the conclusion that the concerns of citizens did not resonate with some of them.
“It has not been unusual for me to get off from work at 5 o’clock and drive two hours to Indianapolis so that I could be informed about the current state of affairs. I did not see any of our government officials or elected leaders at any of these events,” Grubbs said in an email to the News and Tribune.
Issues that Grubbs would focus on should she be elected include education and election integrity.
Grubbs said that while New Albany-Floyd County Schools rank at the top of schools in Indiana, she recently learned at a school board meeting that the proficiency levels for math and English were at 50% and lower throughout the state.
“Our school systems were designed to teach academics, logic, and critical thinking skills. It is apparent that academics have taken a backseat while social issues rule the school,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs also noted that she is both pro-life and supports the Second Amendment.
In the House seat, Grubbs would like to provide “the point of view of the everyday citizens.”
“Most people just want to live their lives and raise their families with little or no interference by the government,” she said. “ If I am elected, it will be my top priority to make sure that government stays in its role and that the citizens enjoy their rights and freedom as stated in the Indiana Constitution.”
Grubbs graduated from Indiana University Southeast with a bachelor’s degree in business management and worked in sales and finance management in the auto industry for several years. She then moved to work in marketing for local small businesses.
The seat is held by Republican Rep. Ed Clere, who will seek another term. Charlie Moon and Tom Jones have also declared for the 2022 Republican primary in District 72.
