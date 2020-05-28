CHARLESTOWN — A Charlestown man died from his injuries in a Tuesday morning crash.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as 45-year-old Robert Thomas. Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that Thomas was involved in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Charlestown.
The crash occurred around 4:20 a.m., and after Thomas was transported to University of Louisville hospital, he died from his injuries. The crash took place at the 13000 block of State Road 62.
Thomas was traveling eastbound on State Road 62 when he crossed into the westbound lane for unknown reasons, Maples said. He went off the side of the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle after hitting several trees and a large rock wall.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Charlestown Police Department, New Chapel EMS and Charlestown Fire Department responded to the scene.
