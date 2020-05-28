Finally!
This weekend will be a stark departure from the heat and storms we’ve had of late. You won’t have to keep an ear out for thunder or keep an eye to the sky for rain when you’re outside both Saturday and Sunday.
With Friday’s cold front well southeast of us, Saturday morning will be cooler and less humid as low temperatures get down into the 50s. You’ll need a light jacket if you’re heading out early Saturday with that kind of cool air in place. By Saturday afternoon we’ll see a few clouds and temperatures will top out in the mid 70s with continued low humidity.
Sunday will be a near-repeat of Saturday, but temperatures Sunday morning will be a few degrees cooler in the lower to middle 50s. With this sort of cooler, less humid air it’ll be tough to use the backyard pool unless you have a heater or a solar cover. Even then, evaporative cooling on your skin due to the dry air will make for a hair-raising experience as you dry off!
The next workweek will start much in the same way that the weekend went, with dry air, cooler temperatures, and no rain to worry about. Humidity and heat both will return by the middle of next week though, giving us high temperatures near 90 degrees on Wednesday. An interruption in this heat arrives late next week as a cold front put us back down into the lower to middle 80s heading into next weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 75°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 75°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.