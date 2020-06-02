INDIANAPOLIS — Voters across Indiana saw long lines, social distancing and new cleaning precautions in the state’s first election held in the COVID-19 era Tuesday.
It’s an experiment that states around the country are monitoring ahead of the November general election, which will select the next president. But while questions remain about how long it will take counties to process the results, many polling sites throughout Indiana experienced few major problems as voters adjusted to the new normal.
Early morning in Marion And Hamilton counties
For the first few hours, voters at three locations — Fall Creek Valley Middle School and Mary Castle Elementary School in Marion County, as well as Trinity Church off Allisonville Road in Hamilton County — did not experience the long waits or frustration that some voting rights advocates feared might occur as state and local election officials grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. While these lines in the 5th Congressional District were long, voters made it inside the polls within 30 minutes at most locations.
Barb Tully is a volunteer with the nonpartisan Election Protection project, and visited those three voting sites in Marion and Hamilton County. She wore a black and white shirt with a number for the project’s hotline, where voters can ask questions about the voting process and register complaints.
Tully said her primary role Tuesday was to educate and observe. She welcomed voters as they arrived to long lines, giving them details about wait times and new protocols that have emerged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, like social distancing and sanitizing stations. She also chronicled big questions from voters — many, she said, didn’t realize Marion County is now a vote center county, allowing voters to visit any polling site to cast their ballots.
By mid-morning Tuesday, Tully, while standing beside a growing line at Mary Castle Elementary on the north east side of Marion County, said she was “impressed” with how the county had adapted to the changes and with the large turnout — something not typical in most primary elections, even during presidential races.
“We’ve seen a steady stream of people all morning, which is a good sign,” Tully said. “We don’t usually see this kind of turnout in primaries.”
To help with social distancing, Marion County also consolidated hundreds of polling sites into only 22 locations as did counties across Indiana.
Even with the consolidation, though, Tully said there’s an added benefit to having less voting sites: It allows county election staff to work more closely with poll workers and volunteers, keeping a handle on the usual problems and new uncertainties during the pandemic.
Outside of her role with the Election Protection initiative, Tully is also a voting rights advocate involved with Indiana Vote By Mail, which promoted mail-in voting in response to concerns about how a public health crisis like COVID-19 might affect voter turnout.
Lance Bean, 65, voted at Mary Castle Elementary School on the northeast side of Marion County. He wore a blue surgical mask to protect himself, he said, but he’s not afraid of the pandemic.
“We have the freedom to vote, and we ought to do it in person,” Bean said. Several people in line behind him shouted “amen” in agreement.
Bean said he’s not opposed to voting absentee. But he prefers — and finds more security in – voting in person.
Audreia Rice, a 36-year-old cleaning business owner in Indianapolis who voted in person at Fall Creek Valley Middle School morning, agreed. She said she owes it to her ancestors and to history to vote in person, where she feels her voice is guaranteed to be heard.
Rice also pointed out efforts by polling sites to protect public health. At Mary Castle Elementary School, for example, poll workers clearly marked six feet of distance with chalk “X” marks to guide the growing line at the school’s entrance. Poll workers at many locations also provided voters with personal protective equipment, or PPE, like masks and gloves.
“They are providing masks and sanitizer, which is great,” Rice said. “I don’t feel it’s a threat,” she said about the ongoing public health crisis.
Counties around the state
At the Bainbridge town hall and community center in Putnam County, 77-year-old Loretta VanSickle showed up in person to vote. Though voters were offered a mask, Vansickle declined, and checked in to cast her ballot.
“I feel like if someone’s sick, the Lord will protect us,” VanSickle said of why she wasn’t wearing a mask. She chose to vote in person because she believes, “I just think the absentee can be rigged or misplaced…I don’t trust it.”
Workers at the Bainbridge townhall didn’t seem all that worried either as only those checking in voters and cleaning machines wearing masks. In fact, every machine was wiped down after each use and the hallway leading into the main voting area was marked so voters would remain six feet apart.
Putnam County has fewer voting precincts than in past years because, as in many communities, local election officials had trouble recruiting volunteers to work the polls. This primary, there were three polling centers, down from a high of 31 a few years ago and eight last year because the COVID-19 pandemic made it even tougher to recruit poll workers.
In Harrison County, a handful of voters were already in line at 6 a.m. to cast their ballots in Blue River Township where two precincts had been combined into one. There, workers cleaned machines, wiped off the pens used for voting between each voter and helped everyone maintain a safe distance to avoid exposure to COVID-19. One voter appeared wearing a gas mask.
At 6 a.m., an election inspector called out, “Hear ye, hear ye, the polls are now open.” Her audience was three young men dressed in boots and work attire as well as a flock of chickens across the road.
By 12:30 p.m., 128 people showed up to vote in person while another 115 absentee ballots were cast in the days leading to the election.
Voting Advocates Observe Trends Around The Country
Representatives from the voting rights group Common Cause, including those from Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Maryland, Rhode Island and Indiana joined in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the issues that are appearing as primary elections took place around the country.
Every state expressed concern with having to adjust to record numbers of absentee ballots being mailed out, a decrease in poll workers and respecting curfews put in place to control the protests and violence that broke out this week over the death of a Minneapolis man at the hands of police. All states are also following guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to promote public health.
The representatives said they witnessed general confusion from voters throughout the day as they struggled to adapt to not receiving absentee ballots on time and to less polling locations.
Jesse Littlewood, vice president for Common Cause, advised voters to be cautious as to what they read on social media and to verify information through their local government.
Julia Vaughn, policy director for Common Cause Indiana, also spoke about difficulties Hoosiers were facing at the polls. One of the biggest issues Indiana faced, she said, was the record number of 500,000 absentee ballots mailed in.
However, there were many who struggled to get their ballot in at all because of how late the ballots were sent out in some counties, causing voters to worry and go to the polls to either vote in person or drop off their ballots. There were long lines in some places in Marion County due to this, causing problems for voters with disabilities, Vaughn said.
Lines Continue in Afternoon At Marion County Polls
As the day continued in Marion County, more voters showed up at the polls. At Fall Creek Valley Middle School, the line grew and wrapped around the building toward 63rd Street in Lawrence, resulting in wait times of up to an hour for some voters.
The afternoon sun and summer heat led some voters and volunteers to worry about the elderly. An older woman using a walker was escorted to the front of the line as poll workers tried to expedite the voting process, and others rested under trees around the school.
Monica Earle, a 62-year-old from Castleton, went to the school to vote in person and didn’t consider absentee voting as an option. Wearing a mask and holding a cane, she said she’s voted since age 18 and intends to show up in person for every election she can, even during the pandemic.
But the pandemic did concern others. Meghan Baker, a 27-year-old from Geist, said she is immunocompromised and that voting in person worried her in a way. Baker declined, for example, a flier from a campaign volunteer. She wore a mask and gloves.
“I’m definitely worried about the pandemic,” Baker said. “If I get it, it will be worse for me than it might be for someone else. My lungs are already kind of crappy. But I think if you take the right precautions, you wear gloves, wear your mask, and stand six feet apart, then it should be okay.”
Also on the minds of voters was the recent unrest around Indiana and the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. Activists in the Black Lives Matter and other advocacy groups have since mobilized around the country to plan demonstrations and condemn police brutality.
“I was going to get out and vote regardless, especially with the things going on right now,” said Delores Brantley, a 21-year-old student who attends Indiana University Bloomington. “Hopefully everyone votes correctly, so we can get change in our community and change in this world.”
Lawrence resident Miranda Stovall, 18, said voting for her is the most effective way to ensure her voice is heard as a young black woman.
“Our ancestors fought really hard for us to vote,” Stovall said. “It’s really important for the youth especially to vote, because the elder generation, they won’t be here for long. It’s time for us to step up.”
On the south side of the county, voters waited outside Indian Creek Church on Franklin Road for about 30 minutes in the midafternoon to cast their ballots. Some, including mother and son, Karon and Brock Jacob, waited to vote because they didn’t receive an absentee ballot in time for it to be counted. They held their ballots in hand while standing outside the church and prepared to void them as a precaution.
“With the mail running like it has been, we wanted to make sure that at least, you know it got in,” Karon Jacob said.
The challenge emerged for some voters on the north side of the county as well.
“I called in like four weeks ago, and they said they were going to mail me one but I never received it,” said Melissa Stokes, a 45-year-old from Lawrence who waited outside Fall Creek Valley Middle School to cast her vote.
Election administrators from around the state have reported an uptick in absentee ballots received since the bipartisan Indiana Election Commission voted to allow Hoosiers to cast one without an excuse due to the pandemic. But the increase in paperwork, coupled with the challenges of preventing disease spread at the polls, is expected to cause delays in results.
Taylor Dixon, Isaac Gleitz and Hope Shrum contributed to this story. They and Erica Irish are reporters for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
