JEFFERSONVILLE — A future demographic study, facility study and referendum may clear the way for three new school buildings for Greater Clark County Schools.
Those are just a few of the many potential district changes in the proposed 5-year strategic plan, presented to the school board by Superintendent Mark Laughner on Tuesday night.
Potential changes include:
• combining Thomas Jefferson and Wilson elementaries into one new building on the land next to Wilson’s existing building;
• combining Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings elementaries into one new building next to the existing JJ building; and
• building a new middle school between Jeffersonville and Charlestown.
Laughner described the potential two new elementary schools, one in Charlestown and one in Jeffersonville, as sharing a gym, cafeteria and offices in the middle with separate primary and intermediate instructional wings.
“J.J. is one of our oldest buildings. T.J. is one of our oldest buildings. P.R. and Wilson ... some of them are coming to a point in their life that we have to address it. The whole middle school thing comes down to how much growth do we get out there. If we continue to get the growth that we’re getting on the north side of Jeffersonville [reaching into] Charlestown, it could force us to look at building a middle school somewhere,” Laughner said.
However, Laughner said nothing is set in stone at this point.
“In 2021, a demographic study and facility review … [those] will drive where we want to go,” Laughner said. “I don’t want people to think it’s predetermined … the facility review and the demographic study will drive the decisions on the [potential future] referendum and what needs to be done.”
The district is hosting a series of four community meetings, to gather feedback on the plan. The meetings are Sept. 23-26 at various schools in the district.
Laughner said all the proposed changes are aimed at securing the district financially while stabilizing the tax rate. He also has a goal of increasing teacher salaries while decreasing class sizes.
However, he said the district has been deficit spending for the last couple of years, which needs to be remedied.
"I cut five positions out of the administration building ... so we could put more resources back into the schools in the form of teachers and interventionists," he said.
More of his proposed changes include changing out special area teachers (gym, art, etc.) with specialists, closing a pool, making the preschool program self-supporting, reducing the number of working days for some positions and more.
"I think it’s important to just be very upfront with people and open and honest about what we’re trying to do and why we’re trying to do it," Laughner explained. "I’m assuming walking into this there’s going to be some people who are not going to like what I have to say or present, but there’s going to be a number of people who do like what I have to say and there will be a group in the middle who may not like it, but will understand what I have to say. The bottom line is I’m trying to do what I think is right for everyone in the district. That’s my goal. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about anybody on the board or any one community. It’s about our district as a whole trying to move forward in a positive direction."
RELATED ARTS TEACHERS
The superintendent is proposing changing out elementary special area teachers to uncertified teachers, who may specialize or have a passion for that field, but don't have a teaching license. He said those "classified specialists" will be trained, supervised and given lesson plans by a certified teacher. Neighboring school district New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. has used this model since 2010 with great success, according to Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent for NAFC schools.
Laughner said existing special area teachers would be moved into supervisory roles or reassigned to other teaching duties.
The savings from this portion of the plan could add up to $1,005,953/year.
Laughner said the savings would be from hiring the classified specialists at $17/hour for 181 days, adding up to a yearly salary of $25,000. He said that is in comparison to the average certified teacher salary of $60,000.
PRESCHOOL CHANGES
For the district's preschool program, Laughner is proposing a self-funded model, where students who do not qualify for free/reduced fees or On My Way Pre-K state dollars and do not qualify for special needs services would pay $150/week.
"Last year, we spent over $1 million on preschool," Laughner said. "Most school districts our size don't spend more than $50,000."
Right now, families paying full-price pay what comes out to be $5/week for the half-day preschool program.
"We can't sustain this model. If you took your child to a daycare, you'd pay more than $5 per week," Laughner said.
Under the proposed changes, preschool would be full day for regular education students and transportation would be provided. He said those classes would be taught by Child Development Associates, not certified teachers. He said existing certified teachers in the preschool program would retain their jobs, either as a special needs preschool teacher or reassigned to a different teaching position.
The total staffing cost under the new model would be $715,000 with a projected revenue of $760,000. Laughner said the extra money will help with transportation costs.
HAVING A CHOICE
Laughner also hopes to address concerns of parents who are traveling out-of-district for other schools and keep them in GCCS. He said adding a bus to travel along Salem-Noble Road to allow families the choice of attending Charlestown schools may help keep more families, who are deciding on smaller school options outside the district.
He is also wanting to adjust school boundary lines to help balance the student population and to keep elementary schools from having to split their students between two middle schools as they advance to upper grades.
BUILDING RENOVATIONS/UPDATES
Among proposed building renovations is closing the River Valley Middle School pool and fixing the Charlestown Middle School pool.
“River Valley Middle School doesn’t use that pool … it’s cost prohibitive. It’s gotten used less and less and it’s starting to have mechanical problems,” Laughner said.
He said the CMS renovations are slated to cost $2.1 million. Savings from the RVMS closure will add up to $90,000/year. He said his goal is to have one pool open in each community for the schools to share.
REDUCING DAYS
Laughner is also asking for a reduction of contract days for some positions, such as academic coaches and others, which would save up to $90,000/year.
Laughner said after receiving input at the community meetings, he will report back to the board any changes with his recommendations.
"I think we have to make some changes, because the communities in Charlestown and Jeffersonville are really growing. We have to be ready for change," Board President Katie Hutchinson said after the meeting, adding that though she isn't a fan of large elementary schools, she can see the benefit financially of running one school versus two.
Hutchinson said as for the building renovations and updates, she felt they were long overdue.
"Our kids deserve new buildings. They deserve nice things. They deserve turf fields," she said. "They deserve the best."
