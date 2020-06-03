INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday’s primary set the stage for the November general election by advancing the candidacies of some familiar names and ending those of others.
Indiana’s 5th District has been the focus of national attention. The retirement of U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Indiana, has left the seat open. Political handicappers have touted the race to be one of the most competitive in the United States.
Indiana Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, claimed the Republican nomination. Spartz prevailed over a field of 15 GOP contenders that included, among others, former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi.
Former Indiana Rep. and 2016 Democratic nominee for lieutenant-governor Christina Hale will face Spartz this autumn in what is likely to be the most closely watched congressional race in Indiana.
Certainly it will be among the most expensive. By the middle of May, Spartz had raised more than $800,000 and Hale more than $1 million.
The state’s other open congressional seat isn’t expected to be as competitive.
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Indiana, will step down after this term. His retirement prompted a spirited race for the Democratic nomination in a district that has heavy Democratic registration.
Visclosky endorsed Frank Mrvan, a township trustee and the son of Indiana Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond. That may have helped Mrvan defeat Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to claim the nomination.
Mrvan will face Republican Mark Leyva, a steelworker and self-employed carpenter, in the general election.
In all other congressional races, incumbents fared well.
Hoosier Republican members of Congress Jackie Walorski, Jim Banks, Jim Baird, Greg Pence, Larry Bucshon and Trey Hollingsworth won their party’s nomination is in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 8th and 9th Districts, respectively.
Walorski will face Democrat Patricia Hackett in the fall. Baird will contend with Joe Mackey. Pence will have a rematch with 2018 opponent Jeannine Lee Lake. Bucshon will joust with Democrat Thomasina Marsili. Hollingsworth will confront Andy Ruff.
Banks is unopposed.
The general election is Nov. 3.
Tabatha Fitzgerald and Isaac Gleitz are reporters with TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
