NEW ALBANY — On a sunny, quiet Friday morning on the Indiana University Southeast campus, Chancellor Ray Wallace spoke about the future, warning of what's to come if nothing is changed.
"We know the enrollment cliff is coming," Wallace said to staff and community members during his sixth-annual State of the Campus address. "We know that the needed repairs to the Sherman Minton Bridge could create havoc on our enrollment traffic, figuratively and literally, if we do not change our model. We know that our competition, especially new online competitors, are producing new online programs into our marketplace very quickly... We know that many of our students face financial and academic challenges that make them more susceptible to dropping out. We are not immune to the transformation that is taking place in American higher education."
Wallace pointed to the early signs that enrollment is facing a sharp decline. He said fall semester headcount is down 5 percent as are credit hours. Nationally, college enrollment has declined for the past eight years, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The national postsecondary enrollment drop from spring 2018 to spring 2019 of 1.7 percent adds up to approximately 300,000 fewer students on campus, the report stated.
"Our competition and others in our area are also seeing similar, if not greater declines in enrollment, and, quite frankly, none of us expected a decline of this magnitude," Wallace said. "It occurred regardless, despite all our best efforts, and I'm sharing this information with you, not to cause panic, but to encourage the entire campus community to rally together in a spirit of enthusiasm to embrace our new reality."
He pointed out an ongoing issue with retention — keeping students who enroll in college until the completion of their degrees. He said the campus increased fall to fall retention by three-tenths of a percent.
"Every point, or every tenth of a point, is meaningful, and behind these points are real students, real people, real families, real dreams and aspirations being realized," he said.
He said it is up to each and every person on campus to help students fulfill their goal of attaining a degree.
Executive Vice Chancellor Uric Dufrene agreed.
"This has to be and will be a group effort," Dufrene said after the meeting. "It really is the role and responsibility of all of us, not just the campus community, but the region. We must work together to increase educational attainment, because the economic growth of the region will ultimately be tied to our success in attaining [higher] retention rates."
Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Amanda Stonecipher said teamwork is integral to reaching the campus' goal.
"The challenges are real, but our campus is poised to address those challenges," Stonecipher said. "My hope is every employee is ready to step up to the challenge, cause our students deserve it for them, their families and the region."
Wallace told the crowd that retaining students will be key to helping declining enrollment. He said if the campus increases the retention rate to 80 percent from 60 percent, that will mean an additional 200 students would be staying on campus in a year, assuming the incoming class is at 1,000 students.
"If we take this over a four-year period, we are adding 800 students to our overall campus enrollment. That is almost a 20 percent increase in overall campus enrollments and should be sufficient to overcome this demographic cliff by 2025," Wallace said.
The chancellor said he is putting together a group of faculty, staff, students and administrators to form the Crimson-Ribbon Panel on Retention Improvement to come up with new ideas to implement to improve retention. He said the group will advance existing initiatives and develop new ones to implement as soon as 2020.
"We can do this," Wallace said. "We are going to succeed in this endeavor if we understand that everyone needs to pull in the same direction."
