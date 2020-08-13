AUSTIN — State Rep. Terry Goodin is recuperating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.
“Last week, I was alerted that I had possible contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and on Monday, I received test results confirming my diagnosis, “ said Goodin, a Democrat who represents parts of Clark, Jefferson and Scott counties, in a news release.
“For several days, I have had full throttle flu-like symptoms with a skull-cracking headache, constant chills and a fever. I am isolated at home and the rest of my family has tested negative.
“I am hoping the worst days are behind me as I do feel like I am on the mend, but I will be quarantined until I am released by my doctor.”
Goodin’s diagnosis is the first known case of a state lawmaker contracting COVID-19.
Goodin, who is also the superintendent of Crothersville Community Schools, added that he has not had any contact with students or teachers and has still been meeting his legislative duties remotely.
“At my school, our office is in a building separate from the school and we have been following a very strict lockdown with no mingling outside of our assigned groups,” Goodin said.
He concluded his statement by stressing to Hoosiers the importance of remaining vigilant during this pandemic.
“I want every Hoosier to know that this virus is very real and needs to be taken seriously. Although I have been super cautious and have followed all the safety protocols, I still got sick.
“I’d also like to express my gratitude to everyone who has reached out and offered their thoughts and prayers during this time. I am truly touched by the outpouring of well wishes and look forward to resuming my duties soon.”
