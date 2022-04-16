NEW ALBANY — It’s not often a 13-year-old girl crafts and sells her own handmade products in a store.
But that’s exactly what’s happening at Kozy Kandles in downtown New Albany.
Seventh-grader Isabel Brown has been making the circular pillows with soft, thick and richly colored yarn since the holidays. Now Kozy Kandles owner Emily Gray is giving her the chance to sell them at a storefront.
“Knit by Isabel” is Isabel’s brand name and she’s made about 100 pillows since starting late last fall.
“Back in November I saw a video of someone making (a pillow), and I thought it was cool to make it for my family for Christmas gifts,” Isabel said. “Every time we get an order we just go to the craft store and get this chunky blanket yarn and stuffing.”
Then she gets to work and crafts the pillows by hand. The process takes about 30 to 40 minutes each.
“We started selling them because my family really enjoyed them, so I thought it would be good to share with my neighbors,” Isabel said. “So I posted it on my mom’s neighborhood Facebook page. And I wanted to expand it some more and we came here and asked if we could put them in here.”
That’s where Gray comes in. She said she’s been working with her own crafts since she was 19, starting out in her parents’ basement. She wants to give younger people a space to do their creative work, like she wishes she’d had when she started.
“I guess there’s more of a soft spot in my heart to help any younger female entrepreneurs or just anyone who has a dream or a passion,” she said.
Gray moved Kozy Kandles into the space at 213 Pearl Street in downtown New Albany after a stint at True North Boutique and on Bank Street.
She said she’s getting more foot traffic now and, more importantly, has a bigger store where local people can sell their products and services.
Isabel said she plans to expand later this year and knit pumpkins for the fall and snowmen next winter. She’s been doing art her entire life, thanks to her mom, Christin Brown. Christin was an art teacher and also runs an art YouTube Channel.
“It makes me happy she’s kind of taken this on and decided to kind of grow and make a business out of it,” Christin said. “It’s like I’m passing it down the line.”
