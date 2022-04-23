WASHINGTON COUNTY — Two candlelight vigils are planned Sunday for the boy who was found dead in Washington County last weekend.
Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Carey Huls said one will be held at Pekin Park and another on the square around the courthouse in Salem.
One vigil is being organized by Pastor Todd Murphy from Sugar Creek Church, who also serves as the Washington County Sheriff's Department Chaplain. Both start at 7 p.m.
Investigators said this week that the child’s body was inside a hard-case suitcase found in the 7000 block of East Holder Road on April 16. Officials said the child was approximately five-years-old and four feet tall.
The child is Black with a slim build.
The suitcase has a design with “Las Vegas” written on the front. Officials released the image in the hope it leads to specific tips.
The autopsy was conducted April 19. A toxicology report is pending and police said they hope this will shed more light on the cause of death.
A national hotline was established Monday. That number is 1-888-437-6432.
Law enforcement asks people don't call in tips about already established missing children cases.
