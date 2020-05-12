COVID-19 TUESDAY UPDATE
• The Indiana State Department of Health reported that as of Monday at 11:59 p.m., 150,510 tests had been administered for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of these, 25,127 have tested positive and 1,444 people have died.
• There have been 389 cases detected among Clark County residents with 26 deaths. In Floyd County, there have been 238 cases among residents with 30 deaths. There have been 2,382 Clark County residents tested and 1,454 Floyd County residents tested.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday a total of 1,342,594 cases within the U.S. since testing began, with 80,820 deaths.
