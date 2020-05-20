JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man faces felony charges after police say he threatened multiple people including officers who responded to the scene.
Dennis Mouser, 29, is charged with two level 6 felonies for intimidation, class B misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and public intoxication and a class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement.
Just after 9:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Camelot Court in Jeffersonville. While en route, they were told that a man and woman were arguing in the street.
A witness said Mouser had threatened to "shoot up the neighborhood," according to court records. When police tried to talk to him, he was "immediately confrontational," and said he knew his Constitutional rights and that the police had to get off his property.
He also told responding officers that while he was a felon and not allowed to have a firearm, he did have a muzzle loader, which he said he could reload very quickly; court records show such a weapon was found hidden in a mailbox at Mouser's home.
Mouser said he had been drinking all day, and police said they asked him to calm down several times. He declined to speak directly with officers but was "extremely belligerent," appearing to run toward others on the street to fight them.
Police said that when they confronted the suspect again as he attempted to run back into his home, he took a fighting stance toward an officer then hid his arms to try to avoid being handcuffed.
Mouser was arrested and first taken for medical treatment for complaints of shoulder pain before being booked into Clark County jail. He was released Tuesday under pretrial services after his initial; hearing. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3.
