Right on cue, the Memorial Day weekend will look and feel quite summer-like.
Saturday morning starts with some clusters of scattered storms in the region thanks to a warm front moving in, but that storm chance will fade somewhat by the lunchtime hour.
Additional scattered storms are possible Saturday afternoon as temperatures recover into the 80s. By Saturday night into Sunday morning we’ll see a lull in storm activity with lows in the 60s.
The heat and humidity will be even higher on Sunday as highs reach into the mid to upper 80s. There’s another scattered storm chance Sunday afternoon, which is typical of a summer-like weather pattern. When Sunday night rolls around we’ll have trouble getting too far below 70 degrees due to the higher humidity. It will feel quite muggy out there during the overnights for quite a while!
This stormy, warm, and humid pattern sticks around through Memorial Day and beyond. At this point it doesn’t look like we’ll hit 90 degrees next week, but we’ll be very close on a few occasions. There are signs that storm chances will rise into the likely category late next week, possibly early next weekend, as a cold front advances toward us. While that front could bring some relief from the humidity and storms by late next weekend, these kinds of setups are often delayed or the impact of them is lessened when we’re this far out in the forecast this time of year. Find a way to stay cool!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 84°
SUNDAY
Scattered storms (30%)
HIGH: 87°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.