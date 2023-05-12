A pay raise for Indiana’s top elected officials will make the state’s next governor one of the highest paid in the nation.
State lawmakers included the increases in the next biennial budget, although new salaries won’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2025.
The Indiana governor’s salary will raise 48% to be equal to that of an Indiana Supreme Court Justice. Gov. Eric Holcomb currently makes about $134,000 annually, compared to the justice’s pay of $198,513.
As of 2022, Holcomb’s yearly pay ranked 34th in the country among that of other governors, according to data from the Council of State Governments, a nonprofit organization sponsored by state governments. The organization collects the salary data through an annual survey.
By those numbers, the raise would make the Indiana chief executive’s salary the fifth highest in the country, behind only New York, California, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Even though pay increases are on the horizon for some other governors, the Hoosier governor’s new salary will likely rise above most. The average annual gubernatorial salary across all 50 states in 2022 was $148,939. In the Midwest, the average salary is currently $139,520.
More pay for Indiana officials
The state’s highest offices got the significant pay raise in the last version of the next two-year budget — even though the language never got any public vetting during the four-month legislative session.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gives his State of the State Address Tuesday Jan. 10 in the Indiana House of Representatives chamber. (Photo by Monroe Bush for the Indiana Capital Chronicle)
The sitting governor’s successor — not Holcomb — will be the first to benefit, however. Holcomb is term limited and cannot run again for his seat.
Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said legislators have discussed salary increases for years as a way to ensure top state officials are “on par with the other leaders in government.”
GOP Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray added that those offices are “woefully underpaid” in comparison to other states. He emphasized, too, that “not a one of them” asked for the raises.
“This particular session, when asked, I stated that I understand (the raises) for others. But when I ran for this office, I knew what the salary was — and so I didn’t support it for myself,” Holcomb said shortly after the budget advanced from the General Assembly. “I was very pleased that the leaders took that to heart and started after (my term ends). And that gives everyone who seeks to run for office in the future – they know what the new salary will be.”
But Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, whose office would get a 60% bump, was candid about her disapproval for the last-minute process that saw the raises included in the state’s next spending plan.
“If it’s something that’s important to do, and if the work we do really reflects a higher salary — which I’m not arguing against — it should be part of the process,” said Crouch, who is running for governor in 2024. “It should be … discussed and vetted and people should be able to weigh in.”
