INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is the 17th most populated state, but when it comes to gun licenses, it’s ranked 12th.
In 2021, according to CBS News, 157,546 Hoosiers had licenses. If they were to form their own city — Gunsburg, perhaps — it would be the third biggest city in the state, beating out Evansville.
Indiana’s history leading up to now has been pro-gun, generally speaking.
But just as Indiana has not always been a solidly red state — it was a swing state over 100 years ago and voted for Barack Obama in 2008 — it has not always had Republican-style legislation on guns.
Recently, House Enrolled Act 1296, which makes it legal for those allowed to carry a gun to do so without a permit, was passed. It didn’t leave most that know the politics of Indiana shocked, but the state was once more strict on concealed carry.
In the early 1800s, Indiana banned concealed carry, according to “Concealed Weapon Laws of the Early Republic” by Clayton E. Cramer.
Kentucky had done so previously, and Cramer credits this as an attempt by the legislature to reduce dueling, which was facing “severe restrictions” in Indiana.
While the Kentucky Supreme Court, in Bliss v. Commonwealth, struck down the ban, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled in State v. Mitchell in favor of the law.
The decision was one sentence long: "It was held in this case, that the statute of 1831, prohibiting all persons, except travelers, from wearing or carrying concealed weapons, is not unconstitutional."
Looking to the future, by 2023, half the states in the Union will have permitless carry — or constitutional carry — laws.
Many, including in Indiana and Ohio, went into effect the past two years. In this regard, the Indiana General Assembly was a follower.
Is it normal for Indiana to follow its fellow Republican-led states in firearm legislation, or has it blazed its own trail when it comes to gun rights?
Currently, the state has red flag, stand-your-ground and shall-issue laws and recognizes a “right to bear arms” in its constitution.
Red flag
In 2004, Kenneth Anderson shot his mother and then four police officers, killing Patrolman Timothy “Jake” Laird.
After it was discovered Anderson had recently been taken to a hospital as part of an emergency detention and had weapons taken from his home that were later returned to him, Indiana passed a red flag law named in Laird’s honor.
The law lets police remove firearms from the possession of someone if they are deemed dangerous — in some cases, without a warrant. Then, a court hearing occurs in which it is decided whether the weapon(s) should continue to be held.
After 180 days, the person can petition to get the weapon(s) back.
According to Everytown Research, a group that purports to be the “largest gun violence prevention organization in America,” Connecticut was the first state to pass a red flag law, doing so in 1999. Six years later, Indiana became the second state, and then it wasn’t until 2016 that similar laws went into effect in California and Washington.
Now, 19 states have red flag laws — with many coming after the Parkland school shooting in Florida.
For Hoosiers, the tragedy prompting reform came much sooner, and it has created a situation where, on at least one gun issue, Indiana is more in lockstep with Democratic states.
In fact, Vermont is the only other state with both red flag and permitless carry laws.
Stand your ground
All states have self-defense laws, but the degree of action allowed and where the law applies differ. The RAND Corporation, a nonpartisan think tank, splits such laws into four categories.
If looked at as a spectrum from providing the least amount of legal protection for self-defense to the most, castle-doctrine laws are the weakest, “lessen[ing] the duty to retreat when a person is threatened in his or her home.”
The strongest are stand-your-ground laws that “eliminate the duty to retreat in all cases.”
According to RAND, 1977 was the first year Indiana had legislation that fell under castle doctrine. A person’s self-defense was limited to preventing “the other person’s unlawful entry of or attack on his dwelling or curtilage.”
There was still precedent in the legal system for other forms of self-defense, though. In 1893, Jackson Plummer v. State of Indiana stated Plummer was not guilty of manslaughter when he was walking home and killed a member of law enforcement that used unlawful force against him.
When it came to codifying self-defense, however, Indiana was behind the curve. Forty-three states had self-defense laws before 1977.
In 2005, Florida became the second state to pass a stand-your-ground law, and in the following year, Indiana was one of 12 states to progress to stand-your-ground.
An Indiana Supreme Court decision in 2011 then pushed the General Assembly to amend the law, adding language regarding law enforcement.
In Richard Barnes v. State of Indiana, the court rejected the idea that the jury should have been informed “that the common law right to defend one’s home against invasion was a defense against Indiana’s statute that criminalizes violence against police officers acting in the course of their duties.”
The Indiana Lawyer described the court as saying Hoosiers don’t have “a statutory right to defend themselves against officers entering their homes and then use that as a defense in court.”
Unsatisfied, Indiana law was changed to apply the same reasons for justified force against law enforcement.
“Reasonable force” can be used to defend against “imminent use of unlawful force,” “unlawful entry of or attack on" one’s home or vehicle, and “unlawful trespass on or criminal interference with property” by police.
Shall issue
In some cases, law enforcement must certify the transferring or manufacturing of certain firearms.
These firearms are sometimes referred to as Title II firearms or NFA firearm — named after the National Firearms Act — and include specific variations of shotguns and rifles, among other weapons, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
As a shall-issue state, Indiana has mandated that unless the person cannot lawfully have a firearm or is in a proceeding that could rule as such, law enforcement must accept any completed request for certification within 15 days.
Other states have may-issue statutes, allowing more freedom in rejecting certification requests. Around 10 states have may-issue laws.
Constitutionally speaking
Similar to almost all states, Indiana’s constitution has a section modeled after the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Indiana’s original constitution, from 1816, said “that the people have a right to bear arms for the defense of themselves, and the state; and that the military shall be kept in strict subordination to the civil power.”
The current constitution of the state, which was adopted and approved in 1851, merely reworded the original: “The people shall have a right to bear arms, for the defense of themselves and the State. The military shall be kept in strict subordination to the civil power.”
Where does gun culture come from?
Richard Hofstadter considered the “historical forces” behind America’s gun culture in 1970 and pointed to those on the frontier wanting protection. The Indiana Territory, containing land that would become Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin, was the western frontier until the Louisiana Purchase in 1803.
He also cited the idea that guns would help defend against an oppressive government and the emergence of hunting as a sport.
Recently, in The New Yorker, Phil Klay wrote about the ways gun companies advertised, saying, “On a deeper level, the ads were political, recasting the American ideals of freedom and equality in martial terms.”
“Guns had once been tools for the frontier spaces that the government couldn’t reach," Klay later wrote. "Now, according to the gun lobby, they were a necessity for all spaces, at all times.”
