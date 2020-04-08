INDIANA — Contracted crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin mowing, litter pick-up and herbicide application later this month into early May as part of the agency's multi-faceted roadside management program. Operations will take place throughout the spring and summer along Indiana's more than 11,200 miles of state roads.
INDOT performs mowing to maximize safety, improve sight distance and manage roadside vegetation. Crews are required to mow 15 feet from the edge of the paved roadway, including around signs, ITS (intelligent transportation system) structures, guardrail and cable barrier. Mowing cycles are scheduled based upon geographic location, weather and route type (urban, rural, etc.)
Litter pick-up includes removal of trash and debris in state right-of-way. Last year, over 8,500 tons of litter was picked up along state roads. This effort is also supported through other INDOT programs, including Adopt-a-Highway and Sponsor-a-Highway.
Herbicide application helps INDOT combat invasive species and noxious weeds along state roadways. Selective types of herbicide are applied to specific sections of right-of-way to aid in roadside management between mowing cycles.
Motorists should watch for possible lane and shoulder closures along state routes as crews perform roadside management activities. Drivers should slow down, move over and avoid distractions as they encounter active crews. INDOT maintains more than 60,000 acres along Indiana's highways. Additional information on INDOT's roadside management program may be found at www.greenercrossroads.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.