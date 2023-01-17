In February 2020, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail organization raised $28.5 million from four sources: the Lilly Endowment, the Anthem and Eli Lilly foundations, and the City of Indianapolis.
Construction on a major trail expansion began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023. The trail initially circled downtown, but the latest project will expand the project into two additional areas.
A South Street expansion will expand the cultural trail from New Jersey Street to Capitol Avenue. This expansion will provide greater access to the south side of downtown, including Lucas Oil Stadium and the Convention Center, and connect downtown with other southside neighborhoods.
An Indiana Avenue expansion begins at the Walker Legacy Center and will expand north onto 10th Street into neighborhoods of the 16 Tech Innovation District near Riley Hospital.
The funding provides for maintenance of the trails as well as its art collection. The cultural trail includes paintings, sculptures and other 3D structures.
Indianapolis is one of the top 50 cities in the U.S. for offering plentiful green space to its residents, ranking 22nd with 18,429 square feet per capita.
