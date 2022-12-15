I am a first-generation college student. Two generations of my family worked extremely hard to get me to college. I remember watching my grandmother study every night at the kitchen table to earn her GED while I was in high school. I am proud to be the beneficiary of their efforts and hope to honor them in the work I do to support others in making a similar jump.
As a student-athlete at Marian College (now University), I was supported and flourished in a community that was student-focused and individualized. They made it easy to succeed and hard to fail. I chose to become a teacher and then a professor to specifically support students like myself who were learning to navigate the educational system on their own.
As an educational researcher, I try to keep an eye on higher education policy and changes to the system that support first-generation college students. Over the last decade the state of Indiana has quietly worked to ensure that more and more students can earn the title of first-generation college student.
Under the leadership of Commissioner Teresa Lubbers, Indiana began an aggressive policy agenda to blur the lines between college and high school with the dual credit initiative and implementing the Indiana College Core. Commissioner Lubbers retired with a record that mirrors that of a hall-of-fame baller when it comes to championing opportunities for Indiana’s aspiring first-generation college students. She passed her legacy on to another first-generation college student, Chris Lowery.
Prior to his current role as Commissioner, Lowery served on the Batesville school board and leveraged opportunities from the K-12 sector, the community college system and the business community to ensure that students in the Batesville schools were able to gain all the opportunities that dual credit and dual enrollment had to offer. As Commissioner he is laser-focused on implementing the Indiana College Core across all Indiana high schools and universities.
He and his staff are racing toward an aggressive 3-year goal of 100% participation. This is no small feat, but as he puts it, “Every high school student in Indiana deserves access to this opportunity.
“We have seen a troubling trend with a 12-percentage-point decrease in college-going rate in the last five years. That number jumps when you disaggregate for students who took dual credit classes and if students complete the Indiana College Core that number jumps to a 90% college-going rate. Additionally, students who complete the Indiana College Core perform better than their peers during their first year of college.”
With all the policy initiatives taking hold, it falls on high school educators to bring these opportunities to reality. Kevin Teasley and his team at GEO Academies have been at the forefront of supporting high school students make their college dreams a reality for more than 20 years.
GEO focuses on supporting students navigating poverty and many of those are first-generation college students. As Teasley shares, “It’s not just enough to get high school kids college credits and it’s not enough to get them to college. We must do more. Our average student leaves us with 30 college credits, but that’s not good enough.
“Our high school students need to be on college campuses, in college classes with other college students, taught by college professors that don’t coddle them like high school teachers. We can’t just get them there, we have to make sure they are prepared to succeed.” Teasley’s passion has led him to sharing his work specific to early college with the Louisiana Commission on Higher Education with hopes of expanding these life-changing successes more broadly.
Indiana is known nationally for leading in the area of educational innovation. We have leveraged autonomy and choice in ways that other states strive to achieve. First-generation college students, like myself and Commissioner Lowery, are lucky to be in a state that recognizes their value and works tirelessly on their behalf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.