Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. will begin work on or after Monday, May 11, to resurface a 6.5-mile section of Interstate-265 between I-64 and I-65 in Clark and Floyd counties.
Crews will start with patching in westbound lanes of I-265 prior to milling and paving. Work will take place under nightly lane closures between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Patching is expected to begin on I-265 east bound in early June. A 45 mph speed restriction will be in place throughout the work zone.
Various ramp closures are also planned during the project for resurfacing. Locations include State Street, Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road, Paoli Pike and I-64. Additional ramp closure information will be announced as the project progresses and detour routes will be provided.
The $7.2 million contract was awarded in March 2020 and is expected to be complete in late October. Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
