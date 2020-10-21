SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana State Police are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency this weekend for the 19th annual Drug Takeback initiative, a program which seeks to reduce prescription drug abuse and theft.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, any unwanted, expired or unused liquid or pill medications may be dropped off at Indiana State Police posts across the state, including the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post, 8014 Indiana 311, according to a news release.
Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted. New or used needles will not be accepted. The service is free with no questions asked.
The initiative addresses both a public safety and public health issue. Medication that is disposed of by flushing or throwing away can create hazards, and leaving them in a home where they aren't needed could allow for abuse of the medicines, the release states.
"Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse," according to the release. "Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to the drugs."
The release also included that the majority of abused prescriptions come from family and friends, including medicine cabinets at home.
The medication may be dropped off at any ISP post in the state during those times Saturday, except for the Todd Road post. To find other participating locations, visit https://www.in.gov/isp/2382.htm. For other locations across the state or U.S., visit https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html.
