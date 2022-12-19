LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought his Hoosiers were ready for the challenge they faced Saturday at No. 8 Kansas.
Practices, by his account, were good. On the stat sheet? Unlike Arizona, whose balance was on display for all to see before Indiana played it (and lost 89-75), Kansas seemed to be a team Indiana matched up better with.
“I felt good about this game coming in. From a statistical standpoint, we were dead-(expletive) even, across the board,” Woodson noted.
Alas, that’s not how it worked out for No. 14 Indiana. The Hoosiers were blown out early and rarely threatened the Jayhawks as they were on the wrong end of an 84-62 rout.
The manner of Indiana’s loss -- the 23 turnovers for the Hoosiers and 17 steals for the Jayhawks were just two examples of the gulf in quality -- obviously didn’t sit well with the second-year Indiana coach.
“When we play elite teams like Kansas, we have to be on the job. We have to compete for 40 minutes. I’m disappointed in that regard because I didn’t get them ready to play,” Woodson said.
After Arizona piled on 17 consecutive points early in Indiana’s loss in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, Woodson emphasized the Hoosiers had to get off to a better start.
However, the early 12-2 Kansas lead that eventually snowballed into a 22-point Jayhawk advantage before halftime demonstrated the Hoosiers still have a lot to learn about being assertive.
“We just weren’t in the game, and that ain’t how I want to play. Somehow, I have to get this team to understand that when we play top-notch teams, then you have to give yourself a chance. You can’t come in and throw the ball away 23 times and expect to beat this team. It’s a helluva team,” Woodson said.
Not surprisingly, Woodson focused on the turnovers -- the highest total for Indiana since Nov. 9, 2018.
“You can’t turn it over. Twenty-three times against a good team? That’s 23 times you don’t get an opportunity to score the ball. They came in bunches. That’s something we’ve got to clean up. We’re not a big turnover team,” said Woodson, though Indiana has been over the 20-turnover mark three times this season.
Woodson was succinct in his disappointment.
“That team came to compete, and we didn’t. That bothers me a little bit. I have to get back and regroup,” Woodson said.
SELF HAPPY
On the other side of the coin was Kansas coach Bill Self. Everything went well for his Jayhawks, and naturally, where Indiana fans saw ugliness in the Hoosiers’ 23 turnovers, he saw beauty.
“I thought we played really well. I thought our activity defensively was terrific. Seventeen steals? Is that the highest we’ve had since I’ve been here? Against a good team?” Self asked.
If a question like that needs to be asked, it obviously wasn’t a good day for Indiana. Kansas neutralized Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first 10 minutes. Kansas threw a lot of bodies at Jackson-Davis, including big man Zuby Ejiofor.
“We decided to go with Zuby as the first big. He was great. He did well on Trayce in the time he guarded him. He set good screens and played to his athletic ability,” Self said.
Still, Self came away impressed with Jackson-Davis. During Indiana’s oasis of competitive play at the start of the second half, Jackson-Davis had three blocks in a row. Unfortunately for Indiana, the Hoosiers only scored once after the Jackson-Davis rejections.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a player that I’ve coached against whose quicker off their feet than Trayce is. We were wide-open, and he blocks from nowhere,” Self said.
HOOD-SCHIFINO RETURNS
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino returned to action after a three-game absence due to back trouble. He was slotted right back into the starting lineup.
Hood-Schifino played 30 minutes and had a game typical of his season. He had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists but was also just 2-of-11 from the field and matched a season high with five turnovers.
With Johnson likely to be out for at least the two games before Christmas, Hood-Schifino’s ball-handling skills could be necessary to run the offense for the Hoosiers.
