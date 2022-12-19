The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (28) 11-0 700 1

2. Stanford 11-1 672 2

3. Ohio St. 11-0 627 3

4. Indiana 11-0 619 4

5. Notre Dame 9-1 594 5

6. North Carolina 9-1 529 7

7. NC State 11-1 514 8

8. Virginia Tech 10-1 481 6

9. UConn 8-2 470 9

10. LSU 12-0 422 11

11. UCLA 11-1 420 10

12. Utah 10-0 372 13

13. Iowa 9-3 370 12

14. Iowa St. 8-2 341 14

15. Maryland 9-3 296 15

16. Oregon 9-1 280 16

17. Arkansas 13-0 256 21

18. Arizona 9-1 217 20

19. Michigan 10-1 210 19

20. Kansas 10-0 187 22

21. Creighton 8-2 133 16

22. Gonzaga 10-2 114 23

23. Oklahoma 9-1 86 24

24. Baylor 8-3 67 18

25. St. John's 11-0 27 -

Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Kansas St 3, Duke 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2.

Tags

Trending Video