Due to the rapidly evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the IU Southeast Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner scheduled for Saturday, April 4, has been postponed until June 20, 2020.
Other events canceled include:
March 17
The Purdue Extension Area 2 Hemp Workshop which was scheduled to take place on March 17 at the Clark County 4-H Center, has been cancelled. Considering the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation nationwide and concerns regarding travel, gatherings and events, Purdue Extension policy in response to the situation necessitated the canceling of the hemp workshop.
If you have questions or need additional clarification, contact Simon Kafari at 812-256-4591, or skafari@purdue.edu.
March 17
Purdue Extension in Floyd County Dining with Diabetes program, scheduled for Tuesdays, March 17, 24, 31, and April 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Purdue Technology Center, New Albany, has been canceled.
March 26
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Lunch Bunch Group, scheduled to meet March 26 at the Raddison Hotel, Clarksville, has been canceled.
March 30
Floyd County and Clark County Emergency Management Agency Weather Spotter Class, March 30, at Pine View Government Center, has been canceled.
