SELLERSBURG — Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg will present its 2021 spring commencement ceremony this Saturday.
The ceremony will take place onsite at the Sellersburg campus for the first time in the college's history. As a safety measure for graduates and guests, the event has been split into five ceremonies in a "fair-like style," according to a Thursday news release.
More than 200 graduates are expected to attend the ceremonies throughout the day.
The five ceremonies, divided based on the academic program area, take place throughout the day, including 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m and 6 p.m.
The event features a variety of activities for graduates and families, and graduates will have the opportunity walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
The event will be livestreamed, which will be available on the event webpage at ivytech.edu/sellersburg/graduation
