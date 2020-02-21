SELLERSBURG — Gabby Campbell, 22, and Treasure Lehman, 21, who both have Down Syndrome, received some big news last week.
The two Southern Indiana residents learned last Monday that they were accepted to Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg.
The college is piloting a program called Ivy Power to provide post-secondary education for students with intellectual disabilities. Through a two-year course of individualized studies, Ivy Power students will audit a minimum of one undergraduate course per semester at the Sellersburg campus, and they will receive a variety of vocational experiences, including internships and work study opportunities.
The program, which will begin in the fall semester, will also provide social experiences for the students, including involvement in campus life and organizations, and students will receive support from peer mentors. After completing the program, the Ivy Power students will receive a certificate and graduate with other college students.
Ivy Power Program Coordinator Kim Kruer, who is also chair for the physical therapist assistant program at Ivy Tech, has a long history or working with Down Syndrome of Louisville, and she has previously served on the organization’s board of directors. Now, the college is working with the nonprofit to launch the Ivy Power program.
“These individuals have been in the First Steps program, they’ve been in the school system, they’ve graduated from high school, so what’s next?” she said. “So that’s kind of where we came into the picture and decided to make this partnership between the Down Syndrome of Louisville and Ivy Tech to give opportunities for these individuals to further their education.”
Treasure, who lives in New Albany, had an emotional reaction when she found out she would be going to college. In a video posted to Down Syndrome of Louisville’s Facebook page, she enthusiastically cheered, “Ivy Tech baby!” as she held a bag filled with Ivy Tech swag. After she was accepted, she went to the college’s bookstore to buy a variety of items featuring the college’s name.
“I freaked out,” Treasure said. “[My mom] called me from work, and I cried. It’s a lot to take in.”
Gabby, who is from Washington County, was “vibrating” with excitement when she learned the news, according to her mother, Karen Campbell. Gabby, who has filled a journal with her hopes and dreams for her future, said she feels “honored” to be accepted into Ivy Tech, and she feels that her dreams were coming true.
She said she likes to challenge herself, and she knows she has the strength to start college at Ivy Tech. She has a broad range of interests, including cooking, drama, writing, fashion and karate.
“I am just getting ready to do things on my own,” Gabby said.
AN INCLUSIVE EDUCATION
Carly Riggs, engagement director at Down Syndrome of Louisville, said one of the aims of the program is to increase job opportunities for intellectual disabilities by providing them with a college education, as well as providing an inclusive environment for the students.
“Individuals with Down Syndrome and any intellectual disability, many of them say to me constantly that they just want to be like their brothers or sisters, and for many of them, they never thought they’d be able to go to college like their brothers and sisters, and it’s a huge deal when they do get that opportunity,” she said. “Just having the same opportunities as anyone else is very important. And the more that we see individuals with disabilities in a college setting and in the workplace and out living in the world, just being treated as a human being, the more humanity is going to keep getting better and better.”
Ivy Tech’s goal is to give the Ivy Power students a “full college experience,” so internships and activities with clubs and organizations will play a key role in the program, according to Kruer. The experience will also be guided by the students’ own goals and interests, and it is geared toward “making them more employable and giving them something that they’re excited to do every day,” she said.
Kruer and other Ivy Tech staff will serve as mentors for the students, but the program will also include student mentors both in and out of the classroom.
Susan Teaford, director of literacy and transitions at Down Syndrome of Louisville, said there are few ways for individuals with intellectual disabilities to enter college, and the Ivy Power program is one way to provide a “pathways to higher education.” More than 250 colleges and universities around the country offer similar programs.
Ivy Power will help build a better community by providing an inclusive educational experience, she said. She also emphasizes the importance of allowing students with intellectual disabilities to learn alongside typical students.
“I think that people with intellectual disabilities have a lot to give to the community, and they have a lot of learning left to do,” she said. “Learning is for everyone. Just because you have an intellectual disability, it doesn’t mean that you have to stop learning after high school and go to a day program. We just want all of our members with Down Syndrome to be able to continue to live their lives. College gives all students a more complete social, emotional and educational experience, and it’s where we grow up.”
Teaford said they are striving to make it an inclusive program, so the Ivy Power students will be going to classes with other students at the college, and Ivy Tech will work with the students to learn skills that will help them find a job, including helping them find internships.
Gabby and Treasure will be “trailblazers” for the Ivy Power program, Teaford said.
“To just see their faces light up — that’s what this is all about,” she said. “They are going to take this opportunity and grow from that and continue learning, and I think that’s just going to make their lives so much richer.”
Treasure looks forward to building more independence through the Ivy Power program, and in the future, she hopes to get a part-time job. Treasure’s mother, Tara-Jo Bodenbender, said she has “total faith” that her daughter is ready for this opportunity at Ivy Tech.
“I feel like I am an adult — to go to Ivy Tech,” Treasure said. “This is my next step of doing this.”
Ivy Power means that Gabby will be able to attend college like her brother and sister, and she is excited to start her classes. She said she has plenty of support from family and friends, and her mother Karen is excited that her daughter will have the opportunity to further her education.
“I believe this is going to open many, many doors for Gabby and Treasure that would not have been there if they did not have this opportunity,” she said.
