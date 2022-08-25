The James Holt Charitable Foundation recently awarded scholarships in the amount of $10,000 to each of the following recipients:
Caitlyn Cook, Borden High School; Trinity Weatherbee, Charlestown High School; Sadee Goedeker, Charlestown High School; Avery Mullins, Clarksville High School; Kaitlyn D’Angelo, Henryville High School; Corey Arnold, Jeffersonville High School; Ny’Anza Palmer, Jeffersonville High School; Adalaid Scott, Jeffersonville High School; Liliana Gonzalez Chavez, Jeffersonville High School; Claire Storz, Jeffersonville High School; Summer Raines, New Washington High School; Allison Mercer, Our Lady of Providence High School; Eden Baird, Renaissance Academy; Jenna Rogers, Rock Creek Community Academy; Emme Rooney, Silver Creek High School; Kali Moffett, Silver Creek High School, and Destiny Baird, Silver Creek High School.
The Holt Scholarship represents all-around excellence with an emphasis on academic achievement, leadership, moral character, involvement in extracurricular and community activities and financial need.
Since its inception, the Holt Foundation has awarded over $2,500,000 to deserving high school seniors graduating from Clark County.
