JEFFERSONVILLE — Phone lines are currently down at Jeffersonville City Hall offices, following a sprinkler line that broke earlier today.
In the morning, signs were posted at the main doors asking anyone needing to enter the 10th Street building to use the rear doors. Pro4mance was on scene for cleanup and mitigation.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m. the city tweeted out an alert that the phone lines are down due to the break, but this only includes offices in city hall — police, fire and remote office phones are bot affected.
Anyone who needs assistance should email coneil@cityofjeff.net or visit www.cityofjeff.net.
