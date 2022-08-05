JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a virtual program Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon with Terri Talarek King who resides near Verne, IN in Knox County, and is a naturalist, educator, and writer.
Potager is the French term for a kitchen garden. Taken literally, it translates as “for the soup pot.” It is derived from the process of gathering pot herbs for the soup or potage. Potager gardens are said to be as pleasing to the eye as the palate and traditionally combine attractive edibles with floral medleys.
Pre-registration is requested for this event. Once registered, a Zoom link to join the program will be sent to you. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
