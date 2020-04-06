JEFFERSONVILLE — Social gatherings may be off-limits during the COVID-19 crisis, but Jeffersonville Township Public Library will continue to offer resources and programming online. Diane Stepro, the library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian, has recorded two short presentations on the history of poetry in Indiana.
Since April is National Poetry Month and a time to celebrate poets and their craft, it is fitting that Stepro, a poet, will present a historical overview of familiar and lesser-known Indiana poetry and an appreciation for its influence on American life and verse.
Please visit this site for a link to the library's Indiana Poetry History Playlist: https://jefflibrary.org/local-history/online-courses/. Once you are there, click on the blue link to view the videotaped presentations.
For more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
