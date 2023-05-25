The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming programs include for the week of June 2:
Clarksville Library Hosting Summer Reading Kickoff
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will kick off its summer reading program on Friday, June 2, from 10:30–11:30 a.m. at its Clarksville location. The library will host Animal Tales, a live animal show that is fun for the whole family! Join to learn interesting facts and information about animals and have some hands-on fun.
Meet and Greet local author
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a meet and greet with local author Donna D. McCreary on Saturday, June 3, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Her new book is “Mary Lincoln Demystified: Frequently Asked Questions about Abraham’s Wife.”
Initially a native of Clarksville, McCreary now makes her home in Charlestown. For over 30 years, she has given lectures and portrayed Mary Lincoln in hundreds of performances. No stranger to the written word, Donna has four previous books: “Lincoln’s Table: Victorian Recipes from Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois to the White House” (2000); “Fashionable First Lady: The Victorian Wardrobe of Mary Lincoln” (2007); “Lincoln’s Table: A President’s Culinary Journey from Cabin to Cosmopolitan” (2009); and “The Kentucky Todds in Lexington Cemetery” (2012).
McCreary’s most recent book, Mary Lincoln Demystified, contains information about Mary Lincoln not found anywhere else. These details have been overlooked or would not fit into a narrative history, such as lists of Mary’s beaus, servants, and the Todd family enslaved people. Mary Lincoln Demystified covers areas where McCreary’s audience has expressed the most interest. The Q&A portion alone fills 250 pages, and all of the material is footnoted.
After McCreary’s presentation and a Q&A session, a representative from Carmichael’s Bookstore will have copies of her new book for sale. Released in December 2022, it is in paperback form, sells for $26.95, and the best payment method is by debit or credit card.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Beyond Hoosier True Crime examines wild and notorious cases of true crime in the United States.
This month the group will examine the complicated case of an online love triangle that ultimately leads to murder. We will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their thoughts and even suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
Give A Plant, Get A Plant
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Give a Plant, Get a Plant from Monday, June 5, at 9 a.m. until Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. The event will be hosted outdoors on the library’s second-floor terrace. During this event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste. Best of all, you can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home with no obligation to bring an item. While you are here, drop by our seed library for a seed packet and check out our garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap.
June is Pride Month at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a panel discussion on Monday, June 5, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This discussion is open to adults 18 and older who feel marginalized and have experienced discrimination and exclusion simply because of who they are.
This panel will consist of health professionals and lay people who either work with those who are marginalized or have experienced discrimination and exclusion themselves.
Anyone who is depressed or contemplating suicide, please come to this event. This event is judgment-free and open to anyone who needs help. If you don’t feel comfortable attending, please send a trusted friend or family member in your place. The bottom line is we don’t want to see any more lives ended by suicide when there are professionals who can help you.
Simple Wisdom Class with Beverly Belle-Isle
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a series of weekly classes starting Wednesday, June 7, through Wednesday, July 12, at the Jeffersonville location. These classes are held every Wednesday for six weeks from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be a short break in between each six-week session, but this six-week program will be ongoing throughout the year.
Do you wish to shed stress and develop your personal well-being? This program will offer accessible tools and strategies for releasing tension and building a centered, grounded approach to everyday challenges.
Women wishing to continue their personal growth journey, regardless of phase, will learn simple and effective techniques that can be used immediately, such as gentle stretching, grounding, centering, and mindful meditation. Each session offers new information. Come as you are, and bring a fresh notebook or journal.
Toddler Storytime in the Park
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime in the Park this month on Thursday, June 8, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Gateway Park in Clarksville. The Clarksville Library is teaming up with the Clarksville Parks Department to bring you a special storytime. Children four and younger are invited to join Mrs. Q at the pavilion in Gateway Park for stories, songs, and an activity. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and some movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Bubbles? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. Afterward, caregivers and kids can enjoy the park’s playground and splash pad.
To find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
