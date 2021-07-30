LOUISVILLE — A Jeffersonville man was sentenced to six months in federal court Friday, following his arrest early in the year for threatening a St. Matthews police officer on social media.
According to a news release, the ruling comes after Addam Turner, 35, entered a plea agreement admitting to making a threatening post toward the officer, which included a bull's eye on the man's forehead. He has been in federal custody since Feb. 11. His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised probation, including six months of electronic monitoring.
The release states that according to court records, officers with the St., Matthew Police Department made multiple traffic stops on North Hubbards Lane Dec. 28, as vehicles were stopped in a protest caravan. Police say that during the stop, Turner approached officers with an AR-pistol and a holstered handgun, switching the safety of the piston to the on position and placing his finger on the trigger.
Officers commanded Turner to drop the weapon, and said that the suspect used physical; force against officers during his arrest. In this case, he was charged with misdemeanors for menacing and resisting arrest.
That same day, Turner posted a photo of one of the officers with a bull's eye on his head, skulls and a burning anarchy symbol.
"We take threatening statements made to citizens of the Western District of Kentucky vert seriously," Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A Bennett said, according to the release. "Threats directed to law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to keep our communities safe are particularly troubling and will be pursued aggressively."
"There is perhaps a misperception by some that people can say anything they want over the internet with impunity," Acting Special Agent Edward J. Gray of the FBI's Louisville field office stated in the release. "When somebody makes threatening statements, whether directed to a law enforcement officer or any other person, those words have consequences."
