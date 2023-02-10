The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. The programs below are for Feb. 25 to Feb. 27.
Black History Month, Remembering the 1937 Flood
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Saturday, Feb. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. for an hour with Flora Clipper of Jeffersonville. Clipper became a Centenarian in December of 2022, and she has many memories that she would like to share of her 100 years on earth, especially in Jeffersonville.
Flora Clipper's longevity is an opportunity to hear a firsthand account of what she has experienced since the turn of the century. At this event, she will be interviewed by two library staff members about the 1937 Flood and World War II and how they impacted her. Diane Stepro, Family and Local History Librarian, and Vincent Thomas, Computer Lab and Trainign Specialist will be conducting the interview.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This month, participants will learn the basics of computer-generated stop-motion animation while creating a video clip of their own imaginative work. Each video clip will be a unique creation that can be as easy or as detailed as they want it to be.
No experience is needed. The program is for grades K-5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Black Male Health program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m,. devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
In honor of Black History Month, the program will be about Black Male Health, in particular. Dr. Rondo will provide essential health and wellness information to help men of color achieve balance in their lives by highlighting the issues that matter the most to them and their loved ones.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. She has been practicing for almost 20 years in Kentuckiana. Her specialty is internal medicine.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Housing Stability Clinic for Clark County residents, Monday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location..
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
