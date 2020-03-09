Jeffersonville Township Public Library events from March 18 to 28.
March 18
Join staff on Wednesday, March 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Branch Library for a fun and creative paper craft class. It will be conducted by Laura Anderson whose website is www.thecreativitybarn.com. Anderson, who is a Stampin’ Up! Demonstrator, loves being creative.
Anderson’s classes are held monthly at the Clarksville Branch Library on the third Wednesday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This class is free and participants are asked to bring scissors and glue with them. Pre-registration will be limited to the first 15 who sign up.
March 20
Join staff at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Friday, March 20 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. when a special guest will be Jasmina Rizvanovic of the local Alzheimer’s Association.
For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body is connected. Now, science is able to provide insights into ways to optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and the use of hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
For more information on this program, or to pre-register, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is located at 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
March 21
Discover the essentials for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Saturday, March 21 from noon-1 p.m. at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library for Cleaning Naturally essential oils class.
Are you concerned about the chemicals in your household cleaners? Learn how you can safely and easily clean your home with essential oils. Staff will cover the cleansing benefits of some oils and recipes that you can start using right after the class.
Sarah Lundy, a Wellness Advocate, is the instructor. She has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for six years and has taught classes for four years. She has a heart and passion for helping others discover healthy and affordable options for both humans and pets.
All supplies for this class will be furnished by the instructor without any cost to the participants. Pre-registration is required by either calling Lundy at 502-931-8742 or the library.
March 21
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18 plus) to watch the Feature Film Series on Saturday, March 21 from 2– 4:30 p.m., when we will screen a 2020 Oscar nominee for Best Picture. This movie takes place in Nazi Germany during World War II, and features the story of a young man who must confront his blind nationalism when he discovers that his mother is housing a young Jewish girl in their attic. The Feature Film Series is shown on the third Saturday of most months at the main library located at 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
March 23
Join us on Monday, March 23 from 5-7:30 p.m. for Programming on Purpose #4 with Python at the Clarksville Branch Library:
In this new class, participants will improve on the stop watch application developed in Python Class #3 by adding a split/lap feature and a dual stopwatch display. This class will be conducted by Mike Callahan, who is retired from the National Weather Service. The ability to type is mandatory to attend this class and pre-registration is required. The class will be limited to only 10 individuals, ages 16 and up.
March 24
Discover the essentials for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Join staff on Tuesday, March 24 from 6-7 p.m. at the Clarksville Branch Library for the Cleaning Naturally essential oils class.
All supplies for this class will be furnished by the instructor without any cost to the participants. Pre-registration is required by either calling 502-931-8742 or the library.
March 26
While all of your genealogy friends talk about spending their hard-earned cash on expensive subscriptions and travel to crawl around cemeteries looking for clues, you can listen quietly and smile about the money you’ve saved with your tightwad genealogy skills. On Thursday, March 26, from 6 – 7 p.m., Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will present an installment of her Budget Genealogy series.
In this session, you will learn basic techniques for starting your family tree, including how to locate and use birth, marriage, and death records to find ancestors in the United States. This presentation, which will be held at the main library, is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
March 27
Join staff at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Friday, March 27 from 2-3 p.m. when special guests will be Lynne Keasling and Jeanne Burke.
Keasling, Harrison County Genealogist, will present 100 Years of Women Voting from 2-2:30 p.m. In her research, Keasling discovered papers of the Registration of Women Voters in 1922 and her talk will center on that discovery. Jeanne Burke, Clark County Historian, will talk about The Clark County Museum, Inc. from 2:30-3 p.m. Formed in 2008 and incorporated in 2009, the museum’s collection ranges from the era of Native Americans to the present.
March 28
Join us at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, March 28 from 1-2 p.m. when special guest will be Lavenia McDaniel.
In 2019, McDaniel and her husband spent 14 days in Peru and in particular, Lima and Cusco.
For more information on this program, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is located at 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
