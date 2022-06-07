JEFFERSONVILLE — An affordable housing unit in Jeffersonville is on the path to an $11.9 million rehabilitation.
Claysburg II Towers, a 12-story building at 1306 Wall St., has had a history of issues with management and safety.
Steele Properties, a national real estate developer based in Denver, wants to make the tower more livable for tenants by improving infrastructure, staffing, security and pest control.
The Jeffersonville City Council on Monday evening approved the first and second reading of an ordinance allowing the company to pay $20,000 over 30 years, in lieu of paying taxes as long as it follows through with the stated improvements.
The ordinance will have to come back in front of the council in two weeks for final approval.
If the ordinance is approved by the council, the developers intend to start construction in October and have the project completed by October of 2023.
The tower was originally built in 1979 and has never had any major renovations, a Steele Properties representative said. Without help, the representative said the property faces a serious risk of deterioration.
The company plans to make significant improvements to the interior, exterior and infrastructure.
Minutes from an April Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) meeting provide more details on the project. The rehabilitation plans include a new heating system, water heaters, cabinet and countertop replacement and full appliance replacement, according to the minutes.
At the April meeting, the IHCDA approved nearly $24 million to the developers for the project, from both bonds and low-income housing tax credits.
The developer representative said at the city council meeting that there will be separate budgets in place for security and for pest control, but did not state the amount of each budget.
The 228-unit tower now has 34 vacancies, which will allow for the rehabilitation to take place without anyone having to be relocated. As long as there are 20 vacant units at a time, the construction team will be able to operate without moving residents out of the building.
The construction will work from the top floor down to the bottom floor. Residents will be assisted in moving into the new units as they are completed.
The developers are also considering energy efficiency and accessibility with the improvements. New elevators also will be added to the building.
Along with improving the building, the company plans to increase site staff and provide more services to residents.
Under current ownership, the facility has one property manager and two maintenance technicians. With the rehabilitation, Steele Properties plans to hire three property managers and three maintenance technicians to be on site at all times.
Steele also plans to hire a service coordinator to help administer various services to the residents. Some of the services mentioned at the meeting include computer training, arts and crafts, physical therapy, exercise classes and nutritional classes.
Residents will be offered eight hours of services a week at no cost.
The representative told the council that Steele Properties intends to foster a relationship with the surrounding community and stay in tune with the area and neighborhood organizations.
Steele Properties owns more than 70 properties in 25 states, totaling over 70,000 units. The company’s representative said they are very experienced in affordable housing.
The company has experience working with Indiana. Three of its 70 properties are in the state, two in Fort Wayne and one in Gary.
The company renovated a property in Kansas City with a similar structure to Claysburg II Towers, but that property was found in worse condition than the Jeffersonville tower, the company’s representative said.
Steele now uses that Kansas City building to showcase what it can do.
