NEW ALBANY — The Joslin Diabetes Center affiliate at Baptist Health Medical Group is focused on providing top-quality medical care for people living with diabetes, including education and behavior modification tools to help with lifelong diabetes management. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, making it a condition of growing epidemic proportions.
On Saturday, March 7, the center will host its annual diabetes update event at Baptist Health Floyd’s Paris Health Education Center. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. A light breakfast and complimentary refreshments will be served. The program will begin promptly at 9 a.m.
This event is free to the public and will include topics focusing on diabetes management. Joslin Center endocrinologist Vasti Broadstone, MD, will discuss Diabetes Burnout, and Joseph Seipel, MD, will discuss Sleep Apnea.
Registration is required, as seating is limited. To register, call 1.800.4.SOURCE (1.800.476.8723), or visit us online at BaptistHealthFloyd.com/Event
