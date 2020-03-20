Dear Anxiety
I thought you and I had parted ways, but evidently when I told you Once And For All to get lost you didn’t fully comprehend my message. I don’t want you around anymore. Go away. Forever. Am I being clear enough?
I know you and I have been close all these years. After all, we met when I was just a kid and you’ve always been there with me through every decision, every relationship, every sleepless night. You’ve never left me, and while I respect your loyalty, I’ve come to realize that you are, in fact, not my friend. You’ve never loved me (not that you ever said you did). You were just always there, my constant companion. But now that I’ve gotten to see you for what you really are, my enemy, I’ve realized I can’t have you around anymore.
You make me physically sick, and the more you’re in my head, whispering your worst-case scenarios and spinning my thoughts with your believable lies, the sicker I become. Whenever you’re around I feel my heart race, my head gets hot, I feel sick to my stomach, weak at the knees. You’re a lot like my rosacea. You sometimes go away for a while, but just when I start thinking you’re gone for good, you’re not. It’s like you hide in the shadows, lurking, waiting for a vulnerable moment to worm your way back into my head, telling me lies, feeding my fears, telling me that worrying about the things that may never happen and that I have no control over anyway is actually beneficial, that it will somehow prepare me for the future.
Guess what? You’re wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. It’s taken me a while, but I’ve come to a breaking point — a breaking up point. All these years of you hurting me and of me tolerating your abuse because I didn’t know what I would do without you are over. Because now I know what I would do — I’m replacing you. It’s not enough just to tell you to leave. This time I’m replacing you. With Him.
Yes, Him, the one who truly loves me. You know who I’m talking about — Jesus. Unlike you, he’s promised to fight my battles — including the ones with you. (FYI: He always wins.) He’s also given me the authority to use his name whenever I need it, like right now. So, in Jesus’ name, get lost Anxiety! And take your buddies Fear, Doubt and Worry with you. All of you — you’re cunning, the way you weasle your way back into my life whenever my guard is down and I’m tired.
But guess what? He’s never tired, and he’s never surprised by any of you. I expect you won’t go willingly, but let this be a warning to you: If you mess with me, you mess with him. And if I were you, I wouldn’t try it. It won’t go well for you.
He told me to tell you.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria - I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
