I have two brothers who used to occasionally beat each other up, as brothers do.
A vivid memory is of my youngest brother, who was maybe 5 or 6 at the time, singing “They’ll know we are Christians by our love …” and then hauling off and slugging my other brother.
Oh, the irony!
Years later, I still think about it and how it’s true about all of us at times. We have the message right. We know the words to the song. But we get the delivery wrong.
My daughter, Alison, and I sometimes jokingly text random thoughts about things that make Jesus sad, such as, “Walmart was out of coleslaw dressing! That makes Jesus sad” or “I can’t believe Starbucks is actually selling iced coffee with lemonade in it! That makes Jesus sad.”
Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t.
But if anything makes Jesus sad I think it would be the way some of his followers, me at times included, want to respond to people with anger, and even violence.
The proverb says, “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Proverbs 15:1).
In this current volatile political and societal climate, that would mean Christians’ angry outrage and indignation over culture war issues probably won’t soften anyone’s heart.
I highly doubt anyone is ever bullied into the kingdom of God.
And yet there's a whole lot of people zealous to make America a Christian nation fueled by a whole lot of anger and vitriol.
If America is ever to be a nation of Christians, it will happen only by the grace of God and the power of the gospel, one soul at a time, and not by the volume or intensity of our rhetoric or, God forbid, by force, or even by law.
The night before Jesus went to the Cross, he told his closest friends, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:35).
After he said that, he got down on his knees and washed their feet, demonstrating how his followers were to be humble, willing to be uncomfortable and lowly, to serve and not be served.
Later that night, just as Jesus was about to be arrested, Peter took a sword and lopped off the ear of the servant of the high priest.
Jesus told his followers, “No more of this!” Then he touched the man’s ear and healed him (Luke 22:50-51).
Another time Jesus told his followers, “You are the light of the world …Your light must shine before people in such a way that they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
The gospel calls us to reconciliation, to “soft answers” that “turn away wrath,” to speak the truth in love, not hate.
Christians need to be water, not vinegar, for people dying of thirst, salve for those who are hurting, not salt rubbed into their wounds.
If we stop contributing to the outrage du jour on social media and show people the same mercy and kindness Christ has shown us, maybe then they’ll see Jesus in us, and want what we have.
That’s how the kingdom increases. And that, I think, would make Jesus happy.
