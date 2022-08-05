Lately I’ve been thinking about the word “justice.” In my column last week I used the verse from Micah 6:8 about what the Lord requires: to do justice, love and mercy and walk humbly with God.
Do justice, love, mercy walk humbly.
One of my favorite stories in the Bible is of the prophet Jonah, the part after he’s spit out of the fish that swallowed him three days earlier. God tells Jonah a second time — he refused after the first time — to go to Nineveh and tell them unless they repent, certain destruction is coming their way.
Jonah didn’t want to do it the first time because the Ninevites were Israel’s hated enemies. He didn’t want them to repent. He didn’t want God to show them mercy and forgiveness. He didn’t love mercy. He loved his understanding of justice, which meant watching God destroy his enemies.
However, when Jonah does deliver the message, “Repent or die,” the Ninevites repent and God doesn’t destroy them. Jonah blows a gasket and yells at God, “I knew it! I knew that you’re gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, a God who relents from sending calamity” (Jonah 4:2).
Then in his fury, Jonah sits on a hill outside the city to pout, hoping that God will change his mind and destroy Nineveh after all. That doesn’t happen and Jonah stews in his anger in the hot sun, his anger multiplied because the shade tree he’s sitting under shrivels up from the heat. God confronts Jonah about his anger and his lack of compassion for people he would rather see destroyed than receive the grace and mercy of God. I confess. I’ve been there and still go there. Anger distorts our sense of justice, doesn’t it?
We want to get even. We want to be there for the perp walk, watch as someone gets their just desserts. As humans, our sense of justice will always be tainted because we are tainted by sin. Our motives will never be pure. We tend to confuse justice with vengeance, which belongs to God alone (Deuteronomy 32:35). Still, there’s something inside each of us that longs for justice, for that true righting of real wrongs. God as Judge will always mete out justice fairly. He does not let sin go unpunished. He does not let sinners get off scot-free.
That’s the point of the Cross.
Someone had to pay the price and suffer the penalty for sin, and it’s either us or Jesus. We have that choice. My favorite verse from my favorite hymn, “Before the Throne,” helps me understand God’s justice: “Because the sinless Savior died, my sinful soul is counted free. For God the Just is satisfied, to look on him (Jesus) and pardon me.” That’s both justice and mercy. Jesus took my judgment so I could receive God’s mercy.
Another favorite hymn says: “Let us wonder: grace and justice join and point to mercy’s store; when through grace in Christ our trust is, justice smiles and asks no more. He who washed us with his blood…has secured our way to God.”
Here’s how I see it: As we pursue justice, holding people accountable for crimes they commit, we do that not with a sense of glee, but soberly, humbly. Because we are all guilty, and our pardon came with a price none of us could pay.
