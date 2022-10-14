As I walked into church last weekend, a woman greeted me at the door saying, “I have flying pigs, too — lots of them.”
I think I squealed. “I’m so happy to hear that!” I said.
For those who aren’t familiar with my penchant for pigs with wings, they are my reminder from God that he is able (and willing) to do “immeasurably more” than we could ever ask or think or imagine or dream” (Ephesians 3:20, my paraphrase).
They remind me that God is for me and not against me. That he’s not only able to do what I think is impossible, but that he’s willing. He wants to. My go-to way of thinking isn’t usually sunshine and daisies and unicorns. I am naturally pessimistic, although I’m not sad or depressed. I just find it easier to have low expectations.
If I had a motto it would be: Expect the worst and you’ll never be disappointed. When things go right, I’m always skeptical, waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’m not happy-go-lucky Winnie-the-Pooh. I’m his donkey friend Eeyore who says things like, “When stuck in the river, it’s best to dive and swim to the bank yourself before someone drops a large stone on your chest in an attempt to ‘hoosh’ you there.”
Eeyore says, “The sky has finally fallen. Always knew it would.” I tend to believe the things I want most to happen will happen only when pigs fly. In other words, never. And because God is God, and God is good, whenever I’ve gone through difficult times, when I’ve almost lost hope, I’ve seen a flying pig, whether on a TV commercial or on a surprise card in the mail, always coming at the exact moment I need to know that God sees me and is truly working all things for good in my life.
Oh, that God! He certainly knows how to mess up a bout of pessimistic negativity.
Here’s the irony: I am convinced that God has called me to write about the good news of the gospel, week after week. To write about hope and grace and mercy, about light in the darkest darkness. It forces me out of my natural inclination toward expecting the worst, and in the process, my first thoughts (“Why should God answer my prayers?”) are changing. Slowly, but changing nonetheless.
A Presbyterian pastor, Andy Jones, called his own struggle with low expectations of God as “believing the scarcity gospel.” He said, as a pastor he didn’t expect to “see people come to faith in surprising numbers” or “see a surprising work of God’s Spirit sweep through the church and strengthen the faith of the people.”
He said God never promised that would happen, and that is true. But, he said, God does do that. He is a good Father who knows how to give good gifts to his children.
He does do immeasurably more.
Jones said he repented of his beliefs in a “scarcity gospel” after he read a number of scripture passages about the promises of God to bring “many sons to glory,” filling the kingdom with true followers, of entire households being redeemed and set free from sin.
When I look at the world, when I listen to the news or go on social media, all seems hopeless.
Except God is still and always at work.
He still saves. He still rescues. He still heals families. He still breaks the chains of addiction and slavery to sin.
He does. He does!
There’s no scarcity of God’s grace.
And, despite my natural inclinations, I believe he still makes pigs fly.
