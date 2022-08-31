Recently, someone showed me a video that was recorded at a prison in South Florida, a project of gospel singer Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music. The singers and musicians recorded their album, “Kingdom Book One,” using 1,300 prison inmates as a sort of backup choir.
In a Rolling Stone interview, Kirk Franklin said as he and another singer walked past the prison cells from the chapel to the prison yard where they were to record, they could hear inmates singing some of Franklin’s songs. “To hear the hope and freedom in their voices even though they were in situations that are extremely challenging ... that’s why we do what we do, and that’s what the music is for.”
So, this person showed me the video because someone we knew was in it.
He was one of the 1,300 inmates in this Florida prison, and he was singing and he was dancing and he was free, praising God with his whole being. In his prison blues, locking arms with other inmates in their prison blues, singing about the love of God, in a prison yard surrounded by barbed wire.
A few weeks ago, my pastor said adversity, not prosperity and ease, actually advances the gospel. The apostle Paul traveled all over the ancient region of Europe and Asia preaching the gospel of Jesus. He was sometimes met with people happy to hear what he had to say. But he was also beaten, pelted with rocks, run out of town, mocked and arrested a few times. He was in prison, chained to a guard at all times.
Yet, it seemed the more hardship he had to endure, the bolder he preached the good news of freedom in Christ.
From a jail cell Paul wrote: “I want you to know … that what has happened to me has actually served to advance the gospel. As a result, it has become clear throughout the whole palace guard and to everyone else that I am in chains for Christ. And because of my chains, most of the brothers and sisters have become confident in the Lord and dare all the more to proclaim the gospel without fear” (Philippians 1:12-14).
In affliction, adversity and hard times, the gospel flourishes.
At the beginning of the Kirk Franklin video, Maverick City Music co-founder Tony Brown is quoted: “Most Christians come to jails to bring Jesus; we’re here to discover something about him we haven’t seen.” What they saw was the Spirit of God changing lives. They saw grown men weeping because God had forgiven them. They saw men who were set free even while sitting in cells behind bars.
In another YouTube video, the inmate I know is surrounded by other inmates as a Maverick City Music musician speaks directly to him, saying, “(Here), you are a pastor, a shepherd of people. You are a leader, and people follow you. It’s who God created you to be.”
The inmate said on the video that before he went to prison, he wanted people to think he was great, and he told people how great he was, but now he is thankfully humbled.
“I was a Christian before — I have no doubt about that,” he said. “But there was always a part of me that struggled significantly.”
The psalmist wrote: “Before I was afflicted I went astray, but now I obey your word,” and “It was good for me to be afflicted so that I might learn your decrees” (Psalm 119:67, 71).
Our comfort is knowing that no pain or adversity we go through as Christians will ever separate us from the love and grace, forgiveness and mercy of God.
And even behind bars, we can sing with great joy.
