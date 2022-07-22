This past week, NASA released images of some really cool stuff going on in the cosmos: planetary nebulae, cosmic cliffs, the final stages of a dying star, a glittering image of thousands of galaxies.
If I recall from third-grade science, we live in the Milky Way galaxy, one of about 2 trillion galaxies in the universe, according to NASA. Within our galaxy is our solar system, a collection of stars and planets bound together by gravity in a swirling spiral. Also this past week, our tiny planet continued, and continues, to go crazy, at least the people who live on it continue to go crazy.
As we watched the news the other night, my husband asked, “Can things get any worse?” I assured him that yes, things can always get worse. It’s easy to get caught up in all the negativity, the bad news, the horrific events that seem to permeate every aspect of life on planet Earth, gun violence and political uprising, soaring temperatures, droughts and famines, COVID that won’t go away, monkeypox and war, man’s inhumanity to man.
Every morning when I wake up I check the news on my phone to see if someone blew up the world while I was sleeping. Jesus told his followers that in this world we will have tribulation and trouble. “But take heart,” he said. “I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).
He created the world and the entirety of the universe. With just a word, he made everything from nothing. He spoke the newly discovered Southern Ring planetary nebula into existence, with its amber ring of foamy, feathery gases and dust, its layers of light and center the color of the most beautiful and bluest tropical waters.
The psalmist wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork” (Psalm 19:1). So, every morning, in addition to checking the news, while it’s still dark out I also look out the window to check on the moon to see if it’s still in the sky. If it is, then I know God is still in control.
When I first saw the most recent images from NASA, I felt a stirring inside of me.
Photos of these distant celestial happenings millions of light years away, are breathtakingly beautiful reminders that God “performs wonders that cannot be fathomed, miracles that cannot be counted” (Job 9:10). The Bible writers had a lot to say about the stars and the sky and finding the evidence of God and of his concern for people on planet Earth there.
“When I consider your heavens, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them?” (Psalm 8:3-4)
For me, I’m reminded that, as vast as the universe may be, as dark and chaotic as our world gets, God is bigger, and he’s more than big enough to hold and sustain all of his creation, which includes me and you.
He sees, he knows, he cares.
The Earth rotates at a speed of about 1,000 miles per hour, yet we don’t fall off. Morning always follows night, the darkness always turns to dawn. The heavens continually declare the glory of God, and no matter how dark it gets, no matter how bad the evening news, Jesus is the light of the world.
