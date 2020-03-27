All you have to do is take a look at the toilet paper aisle in any grocery store — it looks like a plague of locusts came through and ate everything. I’m curious about who the first person was to “panic buy” a cartload of toilet paper and started the mass hysteria. All week I’ve been pondering the question: Why toilet paper?
Consumer psychologists are calling toilet paper the current “icon” of mass panic. One psychologist, Dimitrios Tsivrikos, said, “In times of uncertainty, people enter a panic zone that makes them irrational and completely neurotic. In other disaster conditions like a flood (or a hurricane), we can prepare because we know how many supplies we need, but we have a virus now that we know nothing about.” He said the buying of big packages of toilet paper is about “taking back control in a world where you feel out of control.”
At my house, we always buy the big packages of toilet paper, and before COVID-19 started sweeping through the U.S. my husband had already stocked up. But when the grocery stores started selling out, I admit that I counted the rolls on the shelf, just to make sure we had enough. I know me and I know if I had only one or two rolls I would feel panicky too.
It’s not about the toilet paper. It’s about feeling in control of my circumstances. It has taken me a long time to realize that even if I feel in control, in the grand scheme of things I’m not now and never have been in control of my life. None of us are. Those who know me know that my world has been shaken these past few years and I’ve felt utterly out of control, which is actually a good thing. In 12-step circles they say, “We admitted we were powerless...and that our lives had become unmanageable,” and “We came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.” Although it doesn’t make sense, admitting I am powerless and that my life had become unmanageable was the moment my panic started to subside and God started to restore me to sanity. And the more trust I transfer from trusting in myself to trusting in God, the saner I become.
“When I am afraid, I will trust in you,” wrote the psalmist (Psalm 56:3). Through the prophet Isaiah God says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10). Tattooed on my heart are these words: “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). That verse has been my lifeline as I have struggled with some difficult things.
I can be still because I know God. He either stills storms or he walks through them with his people. He causes nations to rise and fall. He holds the moon and the stars in the sky. I know that he is not unaware of this virus that has panicked the globe and has brought entire countries and communities to their knees. So, “when I am afraid, I will trust in you.” Even if I run out of toilet paper.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria - I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing” and “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or via email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
