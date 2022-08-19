The contemporary Christian song, “Just Say Jesus,” begins: “Life gets tough, and times get hard; it’s hard to find the truth in all the lies.
“If you’re tired of wondering why your heart isn’t healing and nothing feels like home, ’cause you’re lost and alone, just screaming at the sky — when you don’t know what to say, just say Jesus.
“There’s power in the name, the name of Jesus.”
The song itself is not great poetry, but it is great comfort: There’s power in the name of Jesus. We need to know that, don’t we?
I was just thinking this morning about a time years ago when I cleaned people’s houses while my kids were in school, and one of the houses had a presence of evil in it.
The woman who lived there was super nice, but her house felt spiritually oppressive and dark. I don’t tell this story too often, because it sounds a little far-fetched, but whenever I went there to clean, as soon as I opened the front door I would speak to the evil and say, “In the name of Jesus, leave!” And it would.
There’s power in the name of Jesus. Sometimes in my dreams I’m saying, “In Jesus’ name. In Jesus’ name.” I wake up wondering what was going on. Was I praying in my sleep? Was I battling an invisible enemy? I don’t know. But it’s an awesome gift followers of Jesus are given, the authority to use the name of Jesus as both a weapon and a shield against the darkness and the demons.
Get thee behind me, Satan. In Jesus’ name!
Back in the ’70s, Bill and Gloria Gaither wrote a simple, yet profound, chorus called “Something About That Name.” In a recorded version, there’s an added part that’s spoken instead of sung: “At the name of Jesus I’ve seen sin-hardened men melted and derelicts transformed ... Emperors have tried to destroy the name, philosophers have tried to stamp it out, tyrants have tried to wash it from the face of the earth with the very blood of those who claimed it — yet it still stands.”
In the 18th century, hymn writer John Newton wrote: “How sweet the name of Jesus sounds in a believer’s ear. It soothes his sorrow, heals his wounds and drives away his fears,” and “it makes the wounded spirit whole and calms the troubled breast; ’tis manna to the hungry soul, and to the weary rest.”
And in the 21st century, we still sing about the beautiful, wonderful, powerful name of Jesus.
Here’s what I know: The world in general and our nation in particular has seemed to have gone mad. Up is down, down is up. Evil is good, good is evil. Truth is whatever you want it to be. Those with whom I disagree are my enemies and the only thing that counts is my side being in power. More concerning: A substantial part of the church in America has made its version of America its god.
Here’s what I also know: There’s power in the name of Jesus. Power to calm my fears, power to open my eyes and help me discern truth from lies. The name of Jesus has the power to break the chains of sin, to replace anxiety with the peace of God that surpasses all human understanding. I also know that when I don’t know what to say, what to pray, just say Jesus.
It’s enough — and it’s everything.
