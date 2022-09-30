Currently, my Bible study group is studying Jesus’ “sermon on the mount.” That’s the passage of scripture in the gospel of Matthew that starts out: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
It’s the passage that talks about being the salt of the earth, taking the log out of your own eye before you concern yourself with the speck in someone else’s.
It’s the “judge not lest ye be judged” and love your enemies passage, the Lord’s Prayer and the wise man who built his house upon the rock. It’s filled with familiar odd sayings, like not casting pearls before swine and beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing. It’s also the passage that talks about birds, and that’s where my mind is parked.
As I write this, it’s pouring rain. Thunder is rattling the windows, lightning is flashing all around. Also as I write this, I can see three sandhill cranes standing in the rain and the thunder and lightning, which, in my opinion, is setting a bad example for my cat, Fox. I have two cats, Fox and Tippy. They’re sisters, but as different as night and day. If the front door is open, Tippy might go out, but won’t venture farther than the front porch. Fox, however, spends her days plotting her escape, and I’ve chased her down the street more times than I care to. She’s also not afraid of thunder and lightning.
That’s not a problem when she’s inside the house. But if either cat is outside on the screen porch, at the first crack of thunder Tippy will come in the house through the in/out door flap, but Fox doesn’t think it’s necessary. I’m trying to teach her that thunder follows lightning, and thunder is the signal to come inside, like the weatherman says. If I’m home, I’ll bring her inside, but I’m not always home when there’s a storm, and that’s seriously a huge source of anxiety for me because I don’t want to come home to a scorched kitty.
But in Jesus’ sermon on the mount, he says to consider the birds. They don’t worry about anything. God feeds them and provides them shelter. Those sandhill cranes standing out in the rain aren’t afraid. As soon as it stops raining they’ll eat bugs in the grass and go on their way. Of course, lightning could strike them. We live in a fallen world where every living thing eventually dies.
But right now, that’s not the point. Parked in the part of the sermon about birds, God is speaking to me that I shouldn’t worry, about my cats, about my kids, about my mother with dementia, about my job or whether or not this will be the year a hurricane blows the roof off my house (and what will happen to my cats then?).
Worry doesn’t change anything and anxiety only makes my blood pressure rise. It interrupts my sleep and robs me of peace. In everything, God tells his people not to worry. And not just “Don’t worry,” but “Trust Me. Trust Me no matter what is going on around you.”
“Consider the birds of the air,” Jesus said. “They neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?”
Whenever I doubt, all it takes is one look at the Cross and see the answer nailed there.
