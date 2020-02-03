True story: Six months before Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict the 16th in 2005, a man named Rogers Caterham had guessed the name of the newest pope and registered the website www.benedict16th.com for himself. (Ratzinger served as pope until he resigned in February 2013.)
Anyway, when Ratzinger became Pope Benedict the 16th, the Vatican offered Caterham $20,000 for the website. Caterham agreed to give the new pope the website in exchange for three things: He wanted a hat like the pope wears and a free stay at the Vatican hotel. He also wanted “complete absolution — no questions asked — for the third week of March 1987.” He didn’t say what he did that week in March, and maybe he just made that up. But maybe not. Maybe what he did 18 years earlier still haunted him.
We all have a third week in March 1987. We all have something that we still can’t shake, something that the guilt and shame of its memory still keeps us up at night. Some people spend their whole lives running from it or trying to make up for it or trying to block it out. Over the years of writing this column, I’ve had countless people send me letters or emails, pouring out their hearts about something in their past. I don’t take that lightly. It’s a high and holy honor to be privy to another person’s secrets. May of these letters and emails end with a person asking, “How can God forgive me?” Or they say, “I know God forgives me, but I can’t forgive myself.”
I’m not a theologian, but I do know something about guilt and shame — and forgiveness.
Here’s what I know:
After trying to hide what he had done, King David, a murderer and an adulterer, eventually cried out to God, “For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me. Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight; so you are right in your verdict and justified when you judge” (Psalm 51:3-4).
All sin is against God, so forgiveness begins and ends with him.
I love this promise: “If we confess our sins, he (God) is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9). If God says I’m forgiven, than I am forgiven. Period. Not only forgiven, but “purified from all unrighteousness” — squeaky clean.
That said, there are some things I’ve done that I can’t forget, and sometimes they bother me. I wish I could go back and warn my former self, but you can’t undo done. Still, I think it’s good to remember who I once was so I can remind myself of who I am now. That, I think, counts as forgiving myself. It’s reminding myself that I am washed. I am forgiven. I am purified and clean. The truth is, God truly wants to forgive people — that’s why Jesus died on the Cross. And when he forgives, he doesn’t hold it against us.
Not even for what we did the third week in March 1987. Or yesterday. Or even tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.