There’s a video going around Facebook of a little girl’s bitter lament.
Through her tears she’s expressing her very real grief over everything the coronavirus pandemic has taken away from her life that has ever given her joy.
“It’s just really frustrating because it’s boring waiting so long for food and now you can’t even go to the playground until you get your food...it’s not fair!” she cries. After about three minutes, the mom tells her it won’t last forever. The girl says, “I know,” takes a breath and asks, “Can I play on my iPad tomorrow?” And then she smiles.
I love that.
This week I’ve been studying about lamenting, which, I’ve learned, is different from whining or even complaining. Grief, sorrow, loss or regret are the underlying emotions and lament is their expression. Lamenting one’s pain acknowledges its reality, and contrary to some who think Christians shouldn’t give credence to negative emotions, people of faith can voice their bitter sorrows and still have faith.
The Bible is filled with people’s laments — there’s an entire Old Testament book called Lamentations.
Lament doesn’t use pretty words. True lament is raw, sometimes bitter and angry. It’s how we really feel. As I see it, lamenting in faith is not a contradiction but actually an expression of faith as I direct my laments toward God. Perhaps it’s the purest form of prayer that we hurl at God.
In the book of Lamentations, the writer goes on, bitter and without hope. And then in Chapter Three he does an aboutface and writes, “But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:21-23).
The times we live in are not good, but there is still good in them. God is with us.
