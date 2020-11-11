COVINGTON — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Brent Spence Bridge will be closed for several days after a truck carrying potassium hydroxide crashed into a jackknifed truck around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. Neither driver was hurt.
He says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is using unmanned aerial systems equipment to aid in the inspection of the structure to determine the amount of damage and start to get to work on repairs.
Beshear is encouraging employers to have employees who aren’t already working from home due to the pandemic to begin doing so. He also suggested having employees work different shifts to lessen the impact on traffic.
The bridge is closed to traffic. Drivers are being routed off I-75/71 northbound at the Kyles Lane exit until further notice. Besides Kyles Lane, there is a detour onto I-471, I-71, I-74 and I-275 and U.S. 50.
Southbound traffic on I-75 is being routed to Ft. Washington Way and to I-71 north or I-471 to I-275 in Kentucky, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. To avoid delays altogether, use I-275.
Access to I-75 southbound has been blocked. Police are asking all commercial traffic headed to Kentucky to use I-275 and warned them not to use the Roebling Suspension Bridge as an alternate route.
“The Brent Spence Bridge is a vital component of our national highway system,” Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said. “A closure of any length will have a huge impact on the people who live and work in this region.
