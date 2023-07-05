Join Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville’s favorite daycation destination, for their first ever Summer Blast fireworks show. Beginning Friday, July 7, guests can soak up the sun during the day and end their weekend nights with a spectacle in the sky as we light up the night with state-of-the-art fireworks displays. The 15-minute extravaganza is paired with a spectacular choreographed music track and will end with a booming finale!
Guests can create major memories every Friday and Saturday night this summer July 7 through July 29. Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will illuminate the night sky at 10 PM, ending the night with a showstopping 15-minute fireworks show 350 feet over Louisville! The jaw-dropping display will cast a vibrant glow that can be seen from anywhere in the park.
For an extra special experience, guests can purchase VIP tickets to gain access to reserved seating next to the Big Surf wave pool to stake a claim on the perfect view of Summer Blast! From 8 to 10:15 p.m., guests can jam out to a DJ, bring home a souvenir from a balloon artist, and so much more ahead of the fireworks extravaganza that will illuminate Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay at 10 p.m. A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold, so act fast to claim yours. VIP tickets begin at $10 for silver or gold passholders, $10 for diamond passholders with a bonus ticket for a friend, and $15 for day ticket holders. For more information, or to purchase your tickets today, visit us at kentuckykingdom.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.